Where Plug Power Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Plug Power PLUG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 8 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.61, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average represents a 19.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $5.72.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Plug Power among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $2.00 $3.25 Samantha Hoh HSBC Lowers Buy $8.50 $9.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $2.90 $2.80 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $6.00 $9.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $4.00 $3.00 Manav Gupta UBS Announces Neutral $4.75 - Skye Landon Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $4.50 - Craig Irwin Roth MKM Raises Buy $9.00 $4.50 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $3.50 $4.50 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $3.50 $5.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $2.80 $2.30 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $18.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Raises Neutral $4.50 $4.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $2.50 $3.50 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $3.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Plug Power's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Plug Power's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Plug Power: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Plug Power's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -289.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

