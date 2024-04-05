7 Analysts Have This To Say About RPM Intl

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on RPM Intl RPM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $125.29, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Observing a 4.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $119.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive RPM Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $122.00 $121.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $123.00 $127.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $136.00 $128.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $121.00 $111.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $127.00 $125.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Buy $128.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RPM Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of RPM Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of RPM Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of RPM Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RPM Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into RPM Intl's Background

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributers, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a variety of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups, to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Understanding the Numbers: RPM Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, RPM Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.03% as of 30 November, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: RPM Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

