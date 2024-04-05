Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For EOG Resources

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for EOG Resources EOG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $146.29, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.77%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EOG Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $163.00 $165.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $131.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $141.00 $134.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $153.00 $163.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $124.00 $120.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $129.00 $126.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $141.00 $153.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $145.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $172.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $164.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $145.00 $148.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $153.00 $158.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $163.00 $165.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $147.00 $157.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for EOG Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EOG Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

A Deep Dive into EOG Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: EOG Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

