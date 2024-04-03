Key Takeaways From Meta Platforms Analyst Ratings

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 29 analysts have shared their insights on Meta Platforms META, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 11 12 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $506.66, a high estimate of $609.00, and a low estimate of $397.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 19.34% increase from the previous average price target of $424.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Meta Platforms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $600.00 $609.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $609.00 $536.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $575.00 $435.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $500.00 $414.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $535.00 $420.00 Robert Zeller Truist Securities Raises Buy $525.00 $405.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $527.00 $405.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $530.00 $425.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $525.00 $385.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $500.00 $410.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $565.00 $400.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $500.00 $365.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $500.00 $414.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $575.00 $465.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $550.00 $450.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $520.00 $420.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $550.00 $400.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $400.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $525.00 $440.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $465.00 $380.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $455.00 $425.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $450.00 $425.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $400.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $410.00 $380.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $415.00 $355.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $470.00 $400.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $470.00 $400.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $397.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Discovering Meta Platforms: A Closer Look

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the U.S. and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Meta Platforms: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Meta Platforms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.7% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Meta Platforms adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

