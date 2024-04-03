A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For EchoStar

Loading... Loading...

EchoStar SATS underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EchoStar, revealing an average target of $19.2, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 6.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $20.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EchoStar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.25 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $38.00 $39.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Announces Neutral $18.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EchoStar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into EchoStar's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering EchoStar: A Closer Look

Following the Dish Network merger, satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 7 million U.S. customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It launched an internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and serves about 2 million customers on this platform. EchoStar's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past 15 years and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business and serves about 8 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 1 million internet customers.

EchoStar: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EchoStar's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: EchoStar's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EchoStar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EchoStar's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EchoStar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

