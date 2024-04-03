Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Kenvue Stock

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Kenvue KVUE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kenvue and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 6.67% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kenvue. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $24.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $24.00 $25.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kenvue's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kenvue's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kenvue analyst ratings.

Discovering Kenvue: A Closer Look

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Key Indicators: Kenvue's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

