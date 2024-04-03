Assessing Rivian Automotive: Insights From 30 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 30 analysts have shared their insights on Rivian Automotive RIVN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 13 1 2 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 4 0 1 2M Ago 4 3 6 1 1 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rivian Automotive, presenting an average target of $17.07, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A 23.86% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.42.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Rivian Automotive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Maintains Hold $11.00 $11.00 Emmanuel Rosner Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $15.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Announces Neutral $12.00 - Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $21.00 $15.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $21.00 $15.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 - Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $9.00 $8.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 - Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Announces Buy $16.00 - Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $14.00 $24.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $26.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Sell $8.00 $24.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $25.00 $35.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $15.00 $21.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $20.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Outperform $23.00 $30.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $40.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $24.00 $30.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $25.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $27.00 Emmanuel Rosner Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $19.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rivian Automotive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rivian Automotive

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rivian Automotive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 98.34% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -115.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

