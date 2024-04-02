What Analysts Are Saying About Ingersoll Rand Stock

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand IR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $95.38, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.28% from the previous average price target of $85.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ingersoll Rand. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $101.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Maintains Buy $102.00 $102.00 Andrew Buscaglia Andrew Buscaglia Announces Neutral $92.00 - Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $97.00 $87.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $83.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $89.00 $81.00 Jonathan Sakraida CFRA Raises Hold $85.00 $68.00 Markus Mittermaier UBS Raises Buy $93.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ingersoll Rand's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ingersoll Rand's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingersoll Rand analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Ingersoll Rand Better

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Ingersoll Rand's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.