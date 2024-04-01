What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Academy Sports

Loading... Loading...

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Academy Sports ASO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 13 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $79.11, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Observing a 7.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Academy Sports among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $75.00 $78.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $65.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $83.00 $88.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $70.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 - Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $77.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $75.00 $83.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $82.00 $86.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $83.00 - Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $55.00 Beth Reed Truist Securities Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Outperform $83.00 $67.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $70.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $73.00 Beth Reed Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Academy Sports's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Academy Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Academy Sports: A Closer Look

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

