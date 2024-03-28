Demystifying Apple: Insights From 21 Analyst Reviews

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Apple AAPL were provided by 21 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Apple and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $211.52, accompanied by a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $158.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.98% increase from the previous average price target of $197.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ingo Wermann DZ Bank Announces Hold $180.00 - David Vogt UBS Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $225.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $215.00 $225.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $158.00 $160.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $208.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $200.00 - Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $205.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $166.00 - Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $160.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Apple's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Apple Better

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Apple

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Apple's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.07% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

