Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Dover

Dover DOV has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $173.6, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.49% increase from the previous average price target of $161.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Dover by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $185.00 $175.00 Walt Liptak Seaport Global Announces Buy $190.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $150.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $153.00 $146.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $177.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dover's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Dover

Dover is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Key Indicators: Dover's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Dover's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

