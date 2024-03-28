Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Cintas

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Cintas CTAS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $715.0, a high estimate of $790.00, and a low estimate of $660.00. Observing a 8.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $656.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Cintas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $790.00 $700.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $750.00 $660.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $675.00 $645.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $700.00 $630.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $660.00 $645.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cintas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cintas

Cintas is positioned as a one-stop shop that rents/sells uniforms and ancillary products and services, such as mops, first aid kits, and fire inspections. In its core uniform and facility services unit (a majority of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs for items including office attire, custom-tailored apparel, flame-resistant clothing, lab coats, and other profession-specific clothing. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mats, mops, shop towels, hand sanitizers, and restroom supplies. Cintas' remaining businesses include first aid and safety services, fire protection services, and uniform direct sales.

Financial Insights: Cintas

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cintas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.3% as of 30 November, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

