Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Alight Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Alight ALIT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alight, presenting an average target of $12.33, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.50, the current average has increased by 7.22%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Alight among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $13.00 - Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Buy $12.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alight. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alight. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alight compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alight's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alight's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alight analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About Alight

Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Alight

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alight's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alight's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alight's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.