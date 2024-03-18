Navigating 5 Analyst Ratings For Sun Communities

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sun Communities SUI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $144.8, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. Observing a 1.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $143.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sun Communities among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Hold $136.00 $143.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $157.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $143.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $143.00 $130.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sun Communities's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sun Communities's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Communities analyst ratings.

Discovering Sun Communities: A Closer Look

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 667 properties, which includes 353 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 135 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Breaking Down Sun Communities's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -59.94%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

