4 Analysts Assess Thermo Fisher Scientific: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Thermo Fisher Scientific, presenting an average target of $605.5, a high estimate of $642.00, and a low estimate of $555.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.82% from the previous average price target of $527.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Thermo Fisher Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Announces Neutral $620.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $642.00 $592.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $605.00 $515.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $555.00 $475.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Thermo Fisher Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Closer Look

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of mid-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (24%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Breaking Down Thermo Fisher Scientific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.75, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

