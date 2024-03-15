Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Hasbro Stock

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hasbro HAS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $60.75, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.45% increase from the previous average price target of $55.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Hasbro by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Wissink Jefferies Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00 Drew Crum Stifel Maintains Buy $64.00 - Drew Crum Stifel Maintains Buy $64.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hasbro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hasbro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hasbro's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hasbro's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hasbro's Background

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities has helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offered the firm access to 10 million digital tabletop players.

A Deep Dive into Hasbro's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hasbro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hasbro's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -82.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -65.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

