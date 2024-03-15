Analyst Expectations For Republic Servs's Future

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Republic Servs RSG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $196.54, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.51% from the previous average price target of $177.85.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Republic Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $215.00 $190.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $209.00 $182.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $195.00 $175.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $199.00 $182.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $209.00 $182.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $199.00 $166.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $192.00 $175.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $195.00 $173.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $195.00 $182.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $188.00 $180.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $178.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $182.00 $172.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $187.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Republic Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Republic Servs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Republic Servs

Republic Services is the second largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 206 active landfills and 233 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Financial Insights: Republic Servs

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Republic Servs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.55% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

