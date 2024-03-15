A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Five9

Loading... Loading...

Five9 FIVN has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $88.75, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A 5.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $93.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Five9 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Announces Outperform $80.00 - Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $86.00 $93.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $95.00 $105.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 - Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $93.00 $86.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $86.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Five9. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five9's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Five9's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Five9's Background

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Key Indicators: Five9's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Five9 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.74% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, Five9 faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

