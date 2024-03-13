Deep Dive Into Kanzhun Stock: Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Kanzhun BZ were provided by 3 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.0, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 4.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Kanzhun among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $22.00 Jin Yoon New Street Research Announces Buy $25.00 - Jin Yoon New Street Research Announces Neutral $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kanzhun. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kanzhun compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kanzhun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kanzhun's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Kanzhun's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kanzhun

Kanzhun's Boss Zhipin job platform connects job seekers and employers. Boss Zhipin is China's largest online recruitment platform based on average number of monthly active users, or MAU, and was established in 2014. Kanzhun earns revenue by providing services to enterprise customers primarily through its mobile app, which promotes direct messaging between recruiters and workers and operates on a recommendation basis powered by artificial intelligence. The platform specializes in transportation, logistics, construction, and service-based industries. About 85% of the companies looking to hire are small and medium-size enterprises. Its main competitors are 58.com, 51job, and Zhilian Zhaopin. Tencent has a 9.2% stake in Kanzhun.

Kanzhun: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kanzhun's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Kanzhun's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kanzhun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kanzhun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kanzhun's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

