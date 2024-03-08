Assessing Medpace Hldgs: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Medpace Hldgs MEDP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $413.0, a high estimate of $480.00, and a low estimate of $312.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.55% from the previous average price target of $337.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Medpace Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $480.00 $452.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $452.00 $282.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $408.00 $312.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $312.00 $302.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medpace Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Medpace Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Medpace Hldgs: A Closer Look

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization, or CRO, that provides full-service drug development and clinical trial services to small and midsized biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. Medpace also offers ancillary services such as bio-analytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago, and it has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are principally based in the U.S., but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in February 2014, and it exited Medpace in August 2018.

Medpace Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medpace Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

