Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics KIDS underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OrthoPediatrics, revealing an average target of $38.2, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 8.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OrthoPediatrics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $37.00 - David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 - Kaila Krum Truist Securities Lowers Hold $31.00 $39.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OrthoPediatrics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

OrthoPediatrics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OrthoPediatrics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.37% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -11.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OrthoPediatrics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: OrthoPediatrics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

