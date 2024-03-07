What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dominion Energy

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dominion Energy D over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.25, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Experiencing a 2.96% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Dominion Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $49.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $47.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $49.00 $50.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dominion Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dominion Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dominion Energy analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Delving into Dominion Energy's Background

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Key Indicators: Dominion Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dominion Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.