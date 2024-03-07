Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For NIO

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for NIO NIO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.45, with a high estimate of $6.50 and a low estimate of $4.80. Experiencing a 27.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.47.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NIO by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eunice Lee Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $5.50 $7.50 Ming Hsun Lee B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $6.50 $7.50 Xiaoyi Lei Jefferies Lowers Hold $5.90 $8.30 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $8.00 Nick Lai JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $4.80 $5.00 Nick Lai JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NIO. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NIO. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NIO compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NIO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NIO's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NIO's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Financial Milestones: NIO's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NIO's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: NIO's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -24.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NIO's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NIO's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, NIO faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

