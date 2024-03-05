Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Applied Mat Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 20 analysts have shared their insights on Applied Mat AMAT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 8 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $205.8, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average reflects an increase of 22.54% from the previous average price target of $167.94.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Applied Mat. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $235.00 $185.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 - Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $220.00 $156.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $225.00 $185.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $180.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $220.00 $156.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $211.00 $170.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $175.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $160.00 $138.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $142.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $180.00 - Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $175.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $180.00 - Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Underweight $140.00 $120.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Outperform $185.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Applied Mat's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Applied Mat's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

Delving into Applied Mat's Background

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Financial Insights: Applied Mat

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Applied Mat's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.47%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

