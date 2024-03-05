4 Analysts Have This To Say About Iron Mountain

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Iron Mountain IRM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Iron Mountain and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $81.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $72.00, the current average has increased by 13.19%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Iron Mountain's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Overweight $91.00 $79.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $69.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $76.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Iron Mountain. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Iron Mountain compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Iron Mountain compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Iron Mountain's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Iron Mountain's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Inc is a record management services provider. It is organized as a REIT. Most of its revenue comes from its storage business, with the rest coming from value-added services. The firm primarily caters to enterprise clients in developed markets. Its business segments include Global RIM Business; Global Data Center Business; and Corporate and Other Business.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Iron Mountain

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Iron Mountain's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Iron Mountain's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iron Mountain's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iron Mountain's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Iron Mountain's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 69.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

