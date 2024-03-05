Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For bluebird bio

Loading... Loading...

bluebird bio BLUE underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.17, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $1.02. A decline of 20.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of bluebird bio's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Morten Herholdt HSBC Lowers Reduce $1.02 $2.31 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $5.00 $12.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $8.00 Jack Allen Baird Lowers Outperform $7.00 $10.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $7.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to bluebird bio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of bluebird bio compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of bluebird bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of bluebird bio's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of bluebird bio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into bluebird bio's Background

bluebird bio Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in researching, developing, and commercializing potentially curative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases based on its proprietary lentiviral vector (LVV) gene addition platform. The Company operates in a single segment, focusing on researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of bluebird bio

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, bluebird bio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17353.52% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: bluebird bio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -578.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): bluebird bio's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -28.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): bluebird bio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, bluebird bio faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

