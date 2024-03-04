Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Advanced Micro Devices

Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices AMD were provided by 38 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|17
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|12
|15
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $192.26, along with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.18% increase from the previous average price target of $157.36.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Advanced Micro Devices is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Tom O'Malley
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$235.00
|$200.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$190.00
|-
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$175.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$190.00
|-
|Toshiya Hari
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$180.00
|$157.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$200.00
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$180.00
|$195.00
|Matt Bryson
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$200.00
|-
|Gus Richard
|Northland Capital Markets
|Announces
|Outperform
|$195.00
|-
|William Stein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Hold
|$174.00
|$154.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$190.00
|-
|Suji Desilva
|Roth MKM
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$125.00
|Aaron Rakers
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$190.00
|$165.00
|Christopher Rolland
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$200.00
|$210.00
|Christopher Danely
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$192.00
|$136.00
|Harlan Sur
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$180.00
|$115.00
|Toshiya Hari
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$180.00
|$157.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$270.00
|$195.00
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$200.00
|-
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$190.00
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$190.00
|-
|Joseph Moore
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$193.00
|$128.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$195.00
|$165.00
|Christopher Rolland
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$210.00
|$170.00
|Timothy Arcuri
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$135.00
|Pierre Ferragu
|New Street Research
|Announces
|Buy
|$215.00
|-
|C J Muse
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Overweight
|$190.00
|-
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$190.00
|$140.00
|Tom O'Malley
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$120.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$195.00
|$170.00
|Ben Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|$188.00
|-
|Vijay Rakesh
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Buy
|$162.00
|$130.00
|John Vinh
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$170.00
|$140.00
|Toshiya Hari
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$157.00
|$137.00
|Vivek Arya
|B of A Securities
|Announces
|Buy
|$165.00
|-
|Hans Mosesmann
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$200.00
|-
|Ruben Roy
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|$145.00
|-
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$140.00
|$125.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Advanced Micro Devices analyst ratings.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.
Advanced Micro Devices: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.