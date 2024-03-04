Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Advanced Micro Devices

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices AMD were provided by 38 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 19 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 12 15 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $192.26, along with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.18% increase from the previous average price target of $157.36.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Advanced Micro Devices is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 - Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $180.00 $157.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $200.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $180.00 $195.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $195.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $174.00 $154.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 - Suji Desilva Roth MKM Raises Buy $190.00 $125.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $165.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $200.00 $210.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $192.00 $136.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $115.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $180.00 $157.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $270.00 $195.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 - Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $195.00 $190.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $190.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $193.00 $128.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $165.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $210.00 $170.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $135.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Buy $215.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $190.00 - Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $190.00 $140.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $195.00 $170.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Maintains Buy $188.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $162.00 $130.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $157.00 $137.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Announces Buy $165.00 - Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $145.00 - Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Micro Devices analyst ratings.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

