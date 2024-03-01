A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Park Hotels & Resorts Through 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Park Hotels & Resorts PK in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.29% from the previous average price target of $14.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Park Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $14.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Brandt Montour JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $11.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Park Hotels & Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Park Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 26,373 rooms across 41 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,656 rooms in four U.S. hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality U.S. hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Park Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.