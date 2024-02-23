Critical Insights From iRhythm Technologies Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $126.2, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.98% from the previous average price target of $114.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive iRhythm Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $137.00 $136.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $136.00 $108.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $115.00 David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Announces Buy $110.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for iRhythm Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of iRhythm Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company's portfolio include ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on a platform, called the Zio service, which combines an easy-to-wear and unobtrusive biosensor that can be worn for up to 14 consecutive days with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company derived its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of iRhythm Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: iRhythm Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

