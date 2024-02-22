Breaking Down Chord Energy: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Chord Energy CHRD has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $196.0, with a high estimate of $229.00 and a low estimate of $178.00. Experiencing a 1.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $198.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Chord Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $229.00 $224.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $189.00 $188.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $178.00 $183.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Buy $188.00 $197.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Chord Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Chord Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.51% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Chord Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

