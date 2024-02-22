Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Sunrun Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

Sunrun RUN has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 15.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $19.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sunrun. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $31.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $18.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $15.00 $10.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Buy $28.00 $23.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $31.00 $15.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Announces Buy $25.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $24.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sunrun's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Sunrun's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunrun analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sunrun's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -189.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.