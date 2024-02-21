Critical Insights From Owens & Minor Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Owens & Minor OMI were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has increased by 7.45% from the previous average price target of $23.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Owens & Minor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ford Citigroup Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Steven Valiquette Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $28.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Owens & Minor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Owens & Minor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Owens & Minor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Owens & Minor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Inc distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The business is under two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes the United States distribution business (Medical Distribution), outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and Global Products business which manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations. The Patient Direct segment includes home healthcare businesses (Byram and Apria).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Owens & Minor

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Owens & Minor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.78% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Owens & Minor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

