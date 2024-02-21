Breaking Down Halozyme Therapeutics: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Halozyme Therapeutics HALO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $52.43, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.46% lower than the prior average price target of $53.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Halozyme Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $48.00 - Jason Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $72.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $48.00 $61.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $59.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Halozyme Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Halozyme Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

