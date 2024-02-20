What Analysts Are Saying About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $438.1, along with a high estimate of $559.00 and a low estimate of $379.00. This current average has increased by 5.86% from the previous average price target of $413.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 - Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $440.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $450.00 $438.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $540.00 $500.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $420.00 $397.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $472.00 $446.00 Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $438.00 $436.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $457.00 $397.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $438.00 $390.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Buy $508.00 $456.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $559.00 $442.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $440.00 $415.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Sell $379.00 $332.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $415.00 - Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $415.00 - Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $380.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $379.00 $347.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $415.00 $408.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $397.00 $390.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $380.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Vertex Pharmaceuticals Better

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Breaking Down Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 38.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 4.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

