Expert Ratings For Boston Props

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Boston Props BXP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $73.17, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Observing a 12.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $65.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boston Props by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $64.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $74.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $65.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $77.00 $79.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $57.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $77.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boston Props compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boston Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boston Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Boston Props's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Props Better

Boston Properties owns over 190 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Boston Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boston Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, Boston Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

