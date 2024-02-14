Accenture Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Analysts' ratings for Accenture ACN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Accenture, revealing an average target of $385.71, a high estimate of $426.00, and a low estimate of $360.00. Marking an increase of 10.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $348.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Accenture. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $364.00 $344.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Announces Buy $426.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $400.00 $365.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $400.00 $369.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $385.00 $350.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $365.00 $333.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $360.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Accenture's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Accenture's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Accenture's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Accenture adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

