Unveiling 4 Analyst Insights On Watts Water Technologies

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Watts Water Technologies WTS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Watts Water Technologies, presenting an average target of $197.0, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.65% increase from the previous average price target of $188.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Watts Water Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $208.00 $191.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $206.00 $199.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $199.00 $198.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $175.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Watts Water Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Watts Water Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Watts Water Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Watts Water Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides safety, energy efficiency, and water conservation products. The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial flow control products, which are sold for plumbing and hot water applications; HVAC and gas products, including commercial boilers, water heaters, heating solutions, and heating systems; drainage and water reuse products, including drainage products and engineered rainwater-harvesting solutions; and water quality products, including point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems. The company generates the majority of its revenue from markets in the Americas and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Watts Water Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Watts Water Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.57% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Watts Water Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Watts Water Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Watts Water Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Watts Water Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

