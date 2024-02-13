Deep Dive Into TransUnion Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

TransUnion TRU underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TransUnion, revealing an average target of $76.14, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.5% from the previous average price target of $66.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TransUnion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $87.00 $75.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $72.00 $63.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $81.00 - Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $76.00 $70.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $68.00 $57.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $64.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TransUnion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of TransUnion's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransUnion analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TransUnion

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TransUnion's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.25% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.