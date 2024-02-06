Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For NAPCO Security Techs

Loading... Loading...

NAPCO Security Techs NSSC has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NAPCO Security Techs, presenting an average target of $40.25, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.38% from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NAPCO Security Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Kessler Imperial Capital Announces In-Line $45.00 - James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $36.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NAPCO Security Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NAPCO Security Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NAPCO Security Techs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NAPCO Security Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NAPCO Security Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NAPCO Security Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NAPCO Security Techs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About NAPCO Security Techs

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses.

NAPCO Security Techs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NAPCO Security Techs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NAPCO Security Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NAPCO Security Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.