Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Rating for WNS (Hldgs): Here's What You Need To Know

Barrington Research has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of WNS (Hldgs) WNS and lower its price target from $80.00 to $72.00.

Shares of WNS (Hldgs) are trading up 1.62% over the last 24 hours, at $61.99 per share.

A move to $72.00 would account for a 16.15% increase from the current share price.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a Global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

