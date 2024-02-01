What Analysts Are Saying About Rockwell Automation Stock

Loading... Loading...

Rockwell Automation ROK has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $318.67, along with a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $265.00. This current average has decreased by 1.89% from the previous average price target of $324.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rockwell Automation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $324.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Neutral $265.00 $300.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $320.00 $357.00 Jairam Nathan Daiwa Capital Lowers Buy $310.00 $338.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $305.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $357.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rockwell Automation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Rockwell Automation's Background

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with SLB.

Rockwell Automation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rockwell Automation's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.53% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Rockwell Automation's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

