Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Fortive

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fortive FTV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.2, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.40, the current average has increased by 9.02%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fortive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $80.00 $75.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $83.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $79.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fortive's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fortive: A Closer Look

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $5.8 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in adjusted operating income in 2022.

Fortive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fortive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

