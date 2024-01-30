Breaking Down Uber Technologies: 23 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Uber Technologies UBER during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $66.87, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.95% increase from the previous average price target of $60.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $68.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $58.00 Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $66.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $71.00 $63.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $77.00 $63.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $63.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $59.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $59.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $69.00 - Anindya Das Nomura Raises Neutral $62.00 $59.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $61.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $62.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $63.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $57.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $62.00 $61.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $56.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $60.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $59.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $60.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Uber Technologies analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 131 million users that order rides or food at least once a month. Approximately 44% of its gross revenue comes from ridesharing and 34% from food delivery.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.