The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Hess

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hess HES, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $171.0, along with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $152.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.23%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hess. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $152.00 $160.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $195.00 $210.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Announces Buy $171.00 - Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $166.00 $189.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hess's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hess's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hess: A Closer Look

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 344 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, at a ratio of 72% oil and natural gas liquids and 28% natural gas.

Hess: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Hess's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.31%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hess's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

