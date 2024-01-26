Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Rating for TriCo: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of TriCo TCBK and lower its price target from $44.00 to $42.00.

Shares of TriCo are trading up 0.0% over the last 24 hours, at $38.27 per share.

A move to $42.00 would account for a 9.75% increase from the current share price.

About TriCo

TriCo Bancshares is a California corporation organized to act as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank is a California-chartered bank that is engaged in the general commercial and retail banking business in California counties. The Bank provides a breadth of personal, small business and commercial financial services including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of Treasury Management Services and other customary banking services including safe deposit boxes at some branches. The company's primary source of revenue is the net interest income.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.