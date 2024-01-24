Evaluating Steel Dynamics: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Steel Dynamics STLD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Steel Dynamics, revealing an average target of $111.25, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.29% from the previous average price target of $104.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Steel Dynamics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andreas Bokkenheuser UBS Lowers Neutral $119.00 $120.00 Andreas Bokkenheuser UBS Announces Neutral $120.00 - Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Underweight $98.00 $95.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $99.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Steel Dynamics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Steel Dynamics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Steel Dynamics Better

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segment includes steel operations, metals recycling operations, and steel fabrication operations. It generates maximum revenue from the steel operations segment.

Steel Dynamics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Steel Dynamics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Steel Dynamics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

