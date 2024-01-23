Unveiling 8 Analyst Insights On Northern Oil & Gas

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Northern Oil & Gas NOG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.62, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average represents a 7.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $51.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Northern Oil & Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 John Abbott B of A Securities Announces Underperform $39.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $40.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Maintains Buy $55.00 - Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $53.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $44.00 $43.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $51.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Northern Oil & Gas's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Northern Oil & Gas's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

Delving into Northern Oil & Gas's Background

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production with operations in North Dakota and Montana that primarily target the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of the United States.

Financial Milestones: Northern Oil & Gas's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Northern Oil & Gas faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.84% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, Northern Oil & Gas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

