What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Callon Petroleum

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Callon Petroleum CPE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.6, with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has decreased by 16.19% from the previous average price target of $47.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Callon Petroleum's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Hold $32.00 $44.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Neutral $40.00 - Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $44.00 $54.00 Devin Ryan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $41.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $42.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Callon Petroleum. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Callon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Callon Petroleum's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Callon Petroleum's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas. Activities are primarily conducted in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Callon relies heavily on the latest horizontal production techniques to extract hydrocarbon products from its assets, with crude oil accounting for over half of production. Historically, a handful of marketing and trading companies have accounted for the majority of the sales for Callon's oil and gas production. Assets are acquired through the drilling of emerging zones on existing acreage but also by acquiring additional locations through leasehold purchases, leasing programs, joint ventures, and asset swaps.

Breaking Down Callon Petroleum's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Callon Petroleum's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.91%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Callon Petroleum's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Callon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

