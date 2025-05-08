The Trade Desk Stock Climbs After Q1 EPS, Revenues Beat Estimates: Details

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: The Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $616.02 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $584.27 million and represents a 25.4% increase over revenue of $491.25 million from the same period last year.

“We delivered strong results in the first quarter, growing revenue 25% year-over-year to $616 million,” said Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk.

“We’re encouraged by the early impact of the strategic upgrades at the company we implemented in Q4, which contributed to our outperformance. As we build on this momentum, we’re optimistic about our ability to continue to outpace the market and deliver increasing value to marketers who prioritize objective, transparent, and data-driven media buying on the open internet,” Green added.

Outlook: The Trade Desk expects second-quarter revenue to be more than $682 million, versus the $685.04 million Street estimate.

TTD Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, The Trade Desk stock was up 10% at $65.90 after-hours after gaining more than 6.09% in regular trading Thursday.

