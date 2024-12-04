Michigan is on the brink of achieving a milestone as one of the nation’s most dynamic cannabis markets: $10 billion in total sales within just five years of legalizing recreational marijuana.

In a recent Politico interview by Paul Demko, Brian Hanna, executive director of Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA), credits this growth to balancing regulatory oversight with adaptability to the evolving needs of the industry.

Driving Record Sales While Cutting Costs

"We're breaking sales records every quarter, but that's just a piece of the story," Hanna explained. “At the end of the day, we're trying to adapt with the industry, learn what should be regulated, and what cuts we can make to save businesses money."

One example of such changes is the CRA's decision to eliminate mandatory lobbies for cannabis retailers—a seemingly minor adjustment that significantly reduces operational costs for businesses.

Hanna noted that the agency has prioritized open communication with stakeholders. “We've been working on new rules since May of 2023. We got a lot of feedback, hundreds and hundreds of emails and phone calls and live testimony during public sessions.”

This strategy is relevant due to the fact that, despite sales thriving, prices have plummeted in recent months, making things harder for companies.

Tackling Illicit Markets And Regulatory Challenges

Michigan faces similar challenges seen across the U.S., including illicit sales and product diversion.

"We are tackling the most egregious behavior aggressively by putting it out in the public for a couple reasons,” Hanna said. “One, to show people that we're working towards these efforts; and two, to show those that are thinking about doing these illicit, egregious behaviors that we're paying attention."

One tool Michigan is developing is a state reference laboratory, which will speed up investigations into illicit products while auditing licensed labs and product compliance.

"It takes 45 days right now at a minimum to investigate Illicit material in the market. We think we can really speed up that process of investigations with the reference lab. But we also want to audit licensed labs," said Hanna.

Lab shopping and testing fraud have also emerged as significant concerns across the cannabis industry.

Michigan's new regulations aim to promote standardization in testing methods and improve oversight. "Randomized audits of licensed labs and shelf products will ensure compliance and maintain consumer trust," Hanna added.

The Michigan legal ecosystem is now composed of 2,198 licenses, most of which are Type C growers (1,841) that are allowed to grow more than 1500 plants. Meanwhile, companies under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act have 38,881 registered employees.

While Michigan's recreational market thrives, its medical cannabis sector has dwindled to less than $1 million in monthly sales.

Cannabis Regulatory Agency October Report

Hanna attributed this decline to trends seen in other states with robust adult-use markets though he noted that medical programs still serve a critical niche.

"We still have 84,000 registered patients,” and there are tax incentives for staying in the medical system, he explained.

Cover: Anon via Pexels